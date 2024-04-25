Special Bet365 NFL Draft Bonus Code: How to Get $150 Promo for New Users
Claim a guaranteed $150 NFL Draft bonus from Bet365 now!
By Joe Summers
The NFL Draft officially gets underway tonight and Bet365 has an exclusive sign-up promo to net Raiders fans a guaranteed $150 bonus for any $5 first bet!
Just by betting $5 or more on any NFL Draft bet, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +3000 odds whether you win or lose!
Here's what to do:
How to Claim the Bet365 Promo Code
To get your $150 bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more into your account
3. Bet at least $5 with your first wager
Once your wager settles, you'll automatically be credited $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
You can bet on anything you want, though be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first bet only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new Bet365 users in New Jersey, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, Arizona, or North Carolina can access this promotion. Click here to sign up for Bet365 now!
Bet365 Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
Bet Requirements
$150
$10
$5
None
None
What is Bet365?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks across the country, offering a variety of betting markets, competitive odds, exclusive boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a mobile app, and more.
What are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets give you the opportunity to wager on games and teams without risking your own money, essentially using house funds instead.
If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the pure profit from that wager but not the stake. Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so use them quickly to ensure you don't miss out.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Promo
Click here to sign up for Bet365, then deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more with your first wager. You'll receive $150 in bonus bets guaranteed, which can be used before you finalize a wager in your bet slip.
Check the 'Bonus Bet' box when placing a bet and you'll be all set!
Bet365 New User Promo
You'll automatically be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely after placing your first bet of $5 or more. Be sure to deposit at least $10, then your $5 wager can be on any NFL Draft option.
The $150 in bonus bets can be used on any wager in any sport you'd like, though they expire seven days after you receive them.
What States is Bet365 Legal in?
Bet365 is legal in New Jersey, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, Arizona, and North Carolina.
Bet365 Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Once you sign up for Bet365, you'll be assigned a unique referral link. If someone signs up and starts betting with your link, you'll both receive additional bonus bets!
Bet365 Promo Terms & Conditions
Only users aged 21 years or older, unless otherwise specified, in one of the legal states that Bet365 operates in can access this promotion.
The only requirements for your first bet is that it's $5 or more, then you'll receive the $150 in bonus bets once the wager settles. You can access your bonus bets on the mobile app or via the website using your account login information.
Bet365 vs FanDuel App Ranking
Bet365 is making a name for itself as one of the most popular new sportsbooks available today, though FanDuel is considered an established giant in the sports betting world.
I personally find FanDuel's app to be the most user-friendly on the market and enjoy the seamless navigation, though it's wise to download both for yourself to find out which is the best fit for you.
FanDuel's new-user promo will net you an additional $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, giving you a total of $300 across the two sportsbooks.
Click the links below to sign up for both guaranteed bonus promos and start winning on the NFL Draft right now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.