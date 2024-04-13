Biggest free-agency mistakes Raiders made and how to fix them in the NFL Draft
There's still plenty of time to makes some adjustments.
In typical Raiders fashion, it's been a big offseason in Las Vegas. The Christin Wilkins deal was the headliner, but the Raiders have found a way to stay in the news through most of free agency, thanks in part to Gardner Minshew and Josh Jacobs. It's hard to see exactly how the team's gotten better, so to speak, but it's Year 1 of the Tom Telesco era, so it's not like they're anywhere close to the finished product.
Still, in typical Raiders fashion, free agency was kinda a mess. Everyone makes mistakes when it's time to throw huge amounts of money at guys who are probably already past their prime, but the Raiders sure do love making a habit of it. The good news is that there's still plenty of time to fix said mistakes this year, and the team has eight draft picks to do that with. There's even a few chances to fix it by spending more money on older players in free agency, and I promise I know how counterintuitive that sounds (just hear me out). These are biggest free-agency mistakes Raiders made and how to fix them in the NFL Draft. It's that simple!