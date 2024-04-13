Biggest free-agency mistakes Raiders made and how to fix them in the NFL Draft
There's still plenty of time to makes some adjustments.
Not signing a cornerback or two
In the Raiders' defense, they do have some good young players in the secondary. Tre'von Moehrig (24), Jack Jones (26), and Nate Hobbs (24) all finished last year ranked among Pro Football Focus' Top 50 at their respective positions, though none of them had truly elite numbers. There's also second-year corner Jakorian Bennett who, uh, did not finish among PFF's Top 50.
Their secondary wasn't even that bad last year, finishing 10th in touchdowns allowed, 12th in passing yards allowed, and 17th in interceptions. Still, you'd imagine that Antonio Pierce wants more from his defense.
The fix: Go get Stephon Gilmore
I could hear an argument for taking star Iowa corner Cooper DeJean with their first-round pick, but I think getting a vet who's still in his prime makes a tiny bit more sense. The big name still out there is Stephon Gilmore, who finished last season ranked as PFF's 35th best corner (so he'll fit right in!). He'd provide stability, vet savvy, and at the very least would create a training camp battle for Bennett. Steven Nelson and Adoree Jackson are also still out there, but it feels like Gilmore's spot to lose.