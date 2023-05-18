4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
In the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft, here are the 4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 2023 NFL Draft came and went, and during the three-day event, the Las Vegas Raiders added nine players to the franchise. The first came at No. 7 overall, as the team selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a player who could team with Maxx Crosby to give the Raiders cornerstone edge rushers for years to come.
As we inch closer to the start of the summer workouts, we take a look back at the draft, and which members of the Raiders roster were the biggest winners when all was said and done.
Alex Bars
One of the biggest needs for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL Draft on the offensive side of the ball was a potential starting offensive guard. After bringing back Alex Bars in free agency the Raiders had a potential starter opposite Dylan Parham, especially after he started 14 of 15 games last season.
Despite Bars' play, this was a need, but one the team decided to pass on until the undrafted rookie free agency period. They added a player in McClendon Curtis that could push for not only a roster spot but also a starting job, so that will be a battle to keep an eye on in camp.