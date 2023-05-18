4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2023 NFL Draft
Josh Jacobs
In terms of the current roster, the player with the most eyes on him right now is running back Josh Jacobs. After the team declined his fifth-year option last year, only to see him lead the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, the Raiders front office placed the franchise tag on him this offseason.
That has led to Jacobs sitting out the voluntary workouts, and with no deal in sight, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the summer months. As far as his replacement goes, the Raiders did not dip into the running back talent pool during the draft, unlike last year, when they drafted Zamir White.
For Jacobs, this could not have played out better, as the team has no real answer at the position outside of him for 2023, and that should lead to him getting a new deal. Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are still on the roster for depth, and White should play more in Year 2, but the goal for Dave Ziegler and his staff has to be to get Jacobs signed, and feed him the rock like they did in 2022.