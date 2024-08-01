Bleacher Report fixes the Raiders secondary with this one simple move
The Raiders' secondary is, poiltely put, a work in progress. There are some good players there – Jack Jones had an encouraging rebound last season after getting waived by the Patriots, and by all accounts, second-year corner Jakorian Bennett looks like a totally different player so far. They're a young group, if nothing else: safety Marcus Epps (28) is the oldest projected starter (PFF) of anyone in the secondary.
Still, it's fair to question what the ceiling of the group really is – and if they could use a veteran to help the group along in the early stages of the season. And if you have a question, Bleacher Report has an answer. They once again published a big ol' list of Things That NFL Teams Need To Do Before Week 1, which is an impressive testament to how many Week 1 predictions BR can stuff into the internet before it actually happens. But we'll let it slide this time, because they suggest doing exactly what every Raiders fan also wants to happen (more or less).
BR wants the Raiders to go sign FA cornerback Adoree' Jackson
The Raiders have some promising young corners on the roster, but the overall room is still shaky. Jack Jones had a great stretch of play when he arrived with the team midseason, and Nate Hobbs is a solid slot player. After that, there's a lot riding on the development of players such as Jakorian Bennett and rookies Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire. The Raiders could take a little pressure off the young guys by signing Adoree' Jackson. The 28-year-old had one of his best seasons when defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was with the New York Giants.
Today I learned that Adoree' Jackson is still only 28. But that's even better for the Raiders! Stephon Gilmore would be nice too, but he's five years older than Jackson. If Jackson can bounce back from the worst season of his career with the Giants last year – which isn't unheard of for cornerbacks – he could be a savvy training camp signing. His body of work speaks for itself, and it's not like the Raiders have anyone standing in his way of playing time.
Do it, Raiders. Do it for the sake of your defense, but more importantly, do it for Bleacher Report.