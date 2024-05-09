Bleacher Report names a surprise cut candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have been building back up the wide receiver position for the past few offseasons, with the biggest addition being Davante Adams back in 2022. Since coming to the Raiders, Adams has continued what should be a Hall of Fame career, and he shows no signs of slowing down heading into 2024.
Last offseason, the Raiders added Jakobi Meyers to the position group via free agency, and he proved to be an excellent get for then-general manager, Tom Telesco. Meyers stepped right into the WR2 role with the Silver and Black, and expectations are even higher for him going into the 2024 NFL campaign.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, Las Vegas made another strong move at the position, bringing in Tre Tucker with pick No. 100 overall. However, as he enters his second season in the league, some experts feel he should be dealt, now that the Raiders have added Michael Gallup.
Over at Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine laid out a surprising cut candidate for the Silver and Black, and it was second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker.
Raiders still have a role for Tre Tucker
Despite the addition of Gallup to the duo of Meyers and Adams, there is still a significant role that Tucker could play in this Raiders offense. As a rookie, he showed the kind of promise that should excite Raiders fans about his potential, as he averaged over 17 yards per reception.
Not to say Gallup won't get more playing time than him, especially this early in his NFL career, but you cannot teach the kind of speed he has. Tucker is a guy who can take a slant to the house at any given moment, and you have to think new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is going to carve out a role for him in Year 2.