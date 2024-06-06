Bleacher Report's worst case scenario for Raiders is depressingly realistic
For the most part, it feels like Raiders fans know what they're getting into this season. When your two quarterbacks are Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, it's not hard to figure that out ahead of time.
And while there are plenty of reasons to get excited for the season, ultimately, they still play in a division with the Cheifs. And again, it's worth repeating: they're going to start Gardner Minshew. 2024 will be a lot of things, but "overwhelmingly successful" probably isn't one of them.
With that being said, it doesn't feel like there's a disastrous season ahead, either. The Raiders' defense finished 4th in weighted DVOA last season, and that was before they added Christian Wilkins. They have a strong front, some talented offensive linemen, and more than a couple All Pro caliber pass catchers.
But what would the worst case scenario be this season? Since that was a question that was totally on your mind, let's just go ahead and answer it now. And actually, our friends at Bleacher Report already did. So that's convenient! And also very depressing, because the Raiders' worst case scenario kinda just reads like how the season's going to go.
BR: Davante Adams continues to decline, two young elite tight ends proves superfluous, and their two backup-caliber quarterbacks perform like backup-caliber quarterbacks.
How is this worst case scenario??? This is just, like, what's going to happen. This is just a very safe prediction. Adams is still a stud, but he'll turn 32 this year. We know what the QB play will be like, more or less. And even if the Raiders' have two future stars at tight end, that's a position that takes a while to develop at the pro level. Maybe it's a good thing that BR's worst case scenario is just the 6-win season that everyone expects?
A real worst case scenario would be: the Raiders start 0-5, fire Pierce so they can re-hire Josh McDaniels, then trade a Day 2 pick to bring Jimmy G back so they can see what they have in him. *That's* fear-mongering, BR. Take note.