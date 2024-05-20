Bleacher Report suggests shocking Raiders roster cut after 2024 NFL Draft
When the Raiders took Brock Bowers 13th overall in this year's draft, it created almost as many questions as answers. Sure, Bowers was one of the best players in this year's class, and arguably the best athlete. But why didn't the Raiders go get a QB? Everyone else got the memo, apparently. And why did the Raiders go use their first round pick on a huge position of need?
You may think that you need to wait until, you know, they start playing football to have all your questions answered. But the wonderful thing about the interent is that you now no longer have to wait for anything, ever. Why spend the next three months worrying about roster cuts when the internet already has them! Every single day! What a resource.
Bleacher Report suggests shocking Raiders roster cut after NFL Draft
In a very long listicle titled, "The Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut from Every NFL Roster In 2024 Offseason," Bleacher Report identifies the best player who could still be cut from every NFL roster in the 2024 offseason. Now you don't need to worry about blanking on an answer when your buddy asks you who you think the best player that could still be cut from every NFL roster in the 2024 offseason is! And while most of BR's answers really force "best player" to do a lot of heavy lifting, their Raiders suggestion is hits on one of the more interesting storylines to follow this year.
BR's pick: Harrison Bryant, TE
"Harrison Bryant signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason, which in a vacuum makes this a head-scratching move. Didn't expect Las Vegas to draft Brock Bowers after landing Michael Mayer last year, though! Bryant is a more proven tight end than Zach Gentry but might not really be in the Raiders' plans anymore."
Drafting Bowers has made so many people weird about the Raiders' tight end situation. BR also literally lists a tight end who would probably get cut before Bryant, but whatever. Maybe there are some difficult tight end decisions to be made somewhere down the line, but right now the Raiders are extremely not in the position to be getting rid of talented players, even if there's some positional logjam. But if you're Harrison Bryant and you're reading this, sorry Harrison. Bleacher Report has no time for you.