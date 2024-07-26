Bleacher Reports' latest idea for Raiders blockbuster trade is so uninspired
In the grand scheme of things, I can't be mad at Bleacher Report. They pumped out ten thousand listicles during the doldrums of the NFL calendar this summer – it's not glamorous work, but someone's gotta do it. They gave us reasons (" ") to argue about sports on the internet when no one else would, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude for that.
But sometimes they drop the ball. Sometimes they publish long listicles about, for example, one trade that every NFL team should make before the season starts. Have we seen this type of content from them already this summer? Yes! Are almost all the suggested trades an idea that's been discussed for six months? Yes! Are jokey rhetorical question punchlines kinda overdone? Yes!
Still, BR didn't exactly both to go out on a limb when pitching us on their big Raiders trade idea. I'm not even going to give you any hints because you already know what it is.
BR is deadset on getting Davante Adams traded to the Jets
Raiders Receive: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
Jets Receive: WR Davante Adams
The Jets are in a position where they have to succeed in 2024. The Aaron Rodgers clock is ticking and they have too much invested in him to fail. The Raiders could take advantage of that by dangling his former teammate in trade talks and getting two valuable picks in return. The additional draft capital would put them in a great position to draft the quarterback of the future in the 2025 draft and develop their younger receiver weapons without Adams dominating the target share.
Sure. Fine. Whatever. There's no real point in arguing that only two picks – no matter how high they are – in separate years probably isn't anywhere close to enough for a wide receiver who's had over 1,100 receiving yards in four of the last five seasons and three First Team All-Pro nods. BR is going to will this trade into existence if it's the last thing they do.
But they're giving us content on a summer Friday, so we'll call it a tie.