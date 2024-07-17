Could Raiders trade for All-Pro WR seeking new contract?
By Austin Boyd
It's been trending in this direction for months but Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. This is due to a contract dispute and it's easy to see why the All-Pro wide receiver wants to get paid after accumulating 1,342 receiving yards last season. The team doesn't seem keen on trading him, but it's rare that these things end in a peaceful resolution.
The Las Vegas Raiders should be a sleeper team to watch for Aiyuk. He has ties to head coach Antonio Pierce, who was a recruiting and defensive coordinator at Arizona State for two years while Aiyuk was there.
He's also a Reno, Nevada native who has spent a lot of time in Las Vegas. Aiyuk has been outspoken for his love of Pierce and it's easy to see him wanting to join the Raiders. The problem is that the Raiders really don't need a pricey wide receiver.
Davante Adams is still one of the best in the world and Jakobi Meyers is a very good No. 2. That's not to mention that tight ends Brocks Bowers and Michael Mayer should be seeing the ball a lot. However, if Aiyuk is truly available, the Raiders could consider their options.
First off, Adams is going to be 32 during the season and while he's committed to the Raiders, he showed how easily he can get frustrated on Netflix's Receiver series. Also, his cap hit goes from $25.3 million this year to $44.1 million next year. Considering Adams has a very small dead cap number after the season, there's no way they're going to pay him that much next season.
Aiyuk is going to command a lot of money but potentially swapping him for Adams would be essentially swapping two similar salaries. Aiyuk is also much younger than Adams at 26. Now, Adams is still the better player but wide receivers really start to trail off once they're in their 30s.
Adams would be a great fit in San Francisco, he'd be closer to home and be in a better position to win a Super Bowl. It's a win-win for both sides. However, Adams is a team leader and a lifelong Raiders fan. It would be a tough move to make despite the benefits for both sides.
The Raiders could also consider sending the 49ers Meyers in a package for Aiyuk. He's on a very good contract, which would be appealing to the 49ers. The Raiders would likely need to attach a good draft pick but it's easy to see Meyers getting 1,000 receiving yards in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
It would be tough to see Meyers or Adams go but Aiyuk is young and just getting better. Trading for him would be a very interesting move for Las Vegas to make.