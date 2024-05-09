Breaking down the Las Vegas Raiders journey prior to 2024 NFL schedule release
The 2023 NFL season is over, and many fans of the Las Vegas Raiders would argue that it ended on a mostly positive note despite the chaos, lack of identity and a head coach who had clearly lost the locker room. The upcoming season is driven by the hope of a new coach whose passion matches that of a fanbase that is longing to win.
The schedule for this season offers a route to that much-anticipated success, which this year has the very real potential to bring.
Raiders 2024 Opponent Outlook
According to ESPN, this will be the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule, with dates and times to be determined.
Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.
Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.