It's time to admit that the Broncos are just a terrible franchise
By Austin Boyd
I'll be the first to admit that the Broncos had a great run from 2011 to 2015 with Peyton Manning playing quarterback. I'd trade the Raiders' run in that time for Denver's in a second. However, something inexplicable happens every single year that I just can't understand.
The media is obsessed with the Broncos and it doesn't make any sense. It feels like every offseason the team is hyped as a sleeper team and every year since 2015, they've missed the playoffs. Recently, the Broncos have been getting a lot of hype.
NFL Network's Adam Rank recently predicted them to go 10-7 while suggesting that they always beat the Raiders.
Sorry to break it to you Adam, but the Broncos haven't beaten the Raiders since 2019 before they were even in Las Vegas.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini can't seem to hide her excitement about the team and even recently hyped up Zach Wilson of all people.
I really don't get it. Why are the Broncos constantly the offseason champions? I'm not going to pretend like the Raiders are so much better but they're treated like a poorly run franchise while the Broncos are treated like the NFL's golden child that is constantly shielded from criticism. Denver is an extremely poorly run franchise and deserves that treatment.
The Broncos literally cut Russell Wilson after trading multiple first-round picks to get him and gave him a massive contract extension. If the Raiders did that, it's all anybody would talk about for years. The Broncos delusion is so out of control that people are even hyping up Bo Nix because he made a couple of good throws in the preseason.
Nix started more games than any quarterback in college football history. That's not hyperbole. That's a true statistic. If he didn't look decent in preseason, the Broncos would have a serious problem. Sorry, but I'll believe that he's the real deal when he plays an actual game against an actual defense.
For some reason, nobody uses their brain when talking about the Broncos. The Raiders have been to the playoffs twice since the Broncos' last playoff run. Look, Sean Payton was a good coach for the Saints but he also had Drew Brees.
Look at how Bill Belichick did without Tom Brady. I bet his legacy looks a lot different without a Hall of Fame quarterback. Same goes for Payton, who won a Super Bowl in 2009 but hasn't been back since. The Broncos have the worst roster in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, so all this media love has to be due to Payton.
The problem is that he hasn't done anything without a great roster or a great quarterback so he's being massively overvalued. I somewhat understand the Chargers love because Jim Harbaugh won with Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. Payton does not have that same track record.
Once again, we're looking at a five or six-win season for the Broncos but I'd almost guarantee that next offseason people in the media will be predicting them to make the playoffs in 2025. I'm not saying the Raiders are a better franchise or anything like that. What I'm saying is that at some point the Broncos should be treated as a terrible franchise, which they clearly have been for nearly a decade.