Can Zamir White replace Josh Jacobs as Raiders' No. 1 RB?
For the 2024 season, the success of the Raiders offense will not only depend on the quarterback who wins the starting job, but also if the running backs can produce at a high standard. Along with the quarterback position, the running backs were the spot on the roster that was surrounded by the most questions entering the offseason.
White's thoughts on Lead Role
A significant void at running back needs to be filled following the departure of Josh Jacobs, the 2022 NFL Rushing Leader. The Raiders are hoping that third-year running back Zamir White is capable of leading the team's backfield this upcoming season. At his OTAs press conference, White expressed his thoughts on the subject.
"Last year, my role was more like a quiet guy just like, when they need me, I'm here. But yeah, that's about it last year-wise," White said recently, via Raiders.com. "But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader and I'm just showing them on the field, every single day." When White was asked if he was comfortable with that role, he responded: "Hell yeah."
If White is going to take the next step in his career, it will most likely happen this season. The NFL running back's prime does not last long, and since White will be entering his third season in 2024, we will find out if he can be a true lead back on a team.
What to Expect from White this Season
During the 2023 season, White made four starts and averaged 99 yards per game, with almost five yards per carry, including a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 when White gained 145 yards on 22 carries. White finished the previous season on a high note, so maybe he can continue where he left off. The addition of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to the Raiders coaching staff is something that might work in Zamir White's favor this season.
As the OC for the Bears in 2023, Getsy's offense averaged 141 rushing yards per game on 31 carries, finishing second in the league in both categories. For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with Getsy as the OC, the Bears finished each second in overall rushing in the NFL. In addition, a priority of the Raiders this offseason has been to strengthen the offensive line. Taking all of this into consideration, White ought to have opportunities to prove himself. Everything seems to be falling into place for a potential White breakout season.