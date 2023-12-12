Chargers vs. Raiders prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 15
Odds, trends, injuries, key players, and best bet prediction for Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a tough 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, but will have a quick turn around as they get set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
Luckily for the Raiders, the Chargers will be without Justin Herbert, who is out for the season which means they'll have to roll with Easton Stick for this AFC West showdown.
Chargers vs. Raiders odds, spread, and total
Chargers vs. Raiders betting trends
- Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 10-1 in the Chargers' last 11 games
- Chargers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Raiders
- Chargers are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 road games vs. Raiders
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Raiders' last eight home games
Chargers vs. Raiders injury reports
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Justin Herbert - QB - IR
- Gerald Everett - TE - Questionable
- Amen Ogbongbemiga - LB - Questionable
- Otito Ogbonnia - DT - Questionable
- Deane Leonard - CB - Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Kolton Miller - OT - Questionable
- Maxx Crosby - DE - Questionable
- Josh Jacobs - RB - Questionable
- Amik Robertson - CB - Questionable
- Curtis Bolton - LB - Questionable
Chargers vs. Raiders how to watch
- Date: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PRIME VIDEO
- Los Angeles Chargers Record: 5-8
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 5-8
Chargers vs. Raiders key players to watch
Los Angeles Chargers
Easton Stick: With Justin Herbert out for the season, Easton Stick will make his first start of his NFL career. The 2019 fifth round pick has been with the Chargers since being drafted by them, but has only thrown the ball once in his career before being subbed into last week's game. In relief against the Broncos in Week 14, he completed 13-of-24 passes for 179 yards.
Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams: The Raiders have the best offensive weapon in this game in Davante Adams. He hauled in eight receptions for 75 yards in the previous meeting between these two teams. He has the ability to attack this Chargers secondary and he might be the difference maker in this game.
Chargers vs. Raiders prediction and pick
I'm betting on the Raiders. The only thing the Chargers had going for them the past number of weeks was Justin Herbert. Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 25th in opponent EPA/Play and 28th in opponent success rate, and now their offense is going to be nonexistent with Stick at quarterback.
The Raiders are sneaky defensively and at least have a quarterback who's not making his first career start. This game is keeping up with the tradition of horrible Thursday Night Football games, but I see no other bet to make besides the Raiders.
I'll lay the field goal.
