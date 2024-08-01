NFL's Top 100: Where is Raiders DT Christian Wilkins ranked?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is an incredibly versatile defensive lineman, capable of seamlessly transitioning across the line and adapting to different defensive systems and strategies. His "bag" is deep when it comes to rush moves and techniques. Wilkins excels in stopping the run by expertly shedding blocks and maintaining his assigned gap.
His physical dominance and formidable upper body strength enable him to effortlessly shed blocks and execute impactful tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage. With a sharp football intelligence, he anticipates plays. He passes swiftly, renowned for his meticulous preparation and thorough analysis of the opposing team, embodying the principles of Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," a book Wilkins has referenced before.
His unwavering commitment to an intense training regimen underpins his exceptional performance during games. Wilkins will not be outworked, and his efforts are getting noticed.
Is Wilkins' ranking too low?
Wilkins is ranked 58th on the NFL's Top 100, 23 spots higher than last year, but should he have moved up even more? Wilkins was a huge factor on a Dolphins defense that ranked third in sacks last season with 56, and it's not only his pressure on quarterbacks but his prowess in the run game as well.
Defensive tackles league-wide, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs would be the consensus No. 1, with the retirement of Aaron Donald. So, I would have Wilkins as the third, possibly second-ranked defensive tackle along with New York Giants lineman Dexter Lawrence.
Wilkins on the Raiders
With a mindset and work ethic that few players share, Wilkins can wreck an entire game by himself. This is exactly how one would characterize Maxx Crosby, Wilkins' new teammate who also happens to line up along the defensive line.
Both players are dominant against the pass and run game, and have all the intangibles needed not only to be a star but leaders of a team. The combination of these two players has the makings of something special, and Wilkins' arrival will completely change the dynamic of this Raiders defense.