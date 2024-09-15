Cigars are back after Raiders' surprising upset over Ravens
By Austin Boyd
Who saw this coming? After being doubted by everybody in the NFL world, including fans, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season so far with a 26-23 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Things were looking grim at first as the offense was listless and the team was down 23-13 heading into the fourth quarter. However, Gardner Minshew, Davante Adams and Brock Bowers decided to take over the game and led the team to 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The defense did its part, holding the Ravens scoreless in the fourth quarter. Last season, the Raiders would celebrate wins with victory cigars in the locker room after Antonio Pierce was promoted to interim head coach.
It looks like that tradition has carried over to this season as the Raiders lit up cigars following the win over the Ravens, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
The postgame cigars were criticized last season as the Raiders weren't really in the playoff mix, but it showed how much loser the team was. With such a big win over Baltimore, I'd say victory cigars were warranted.
It remains to be seen how long this tradition will last. It's hard to see people wanting to light up victory cigars if the team has a losing record early in the season. Luckily, it's clear that the Raiders aren't going to be a doormat this season.
Las Vegas showed a lot of grit against the Ravens and while there are some really concerning issues on offense, it's clear this team can move the ball when they really need to. Week 1 is always weird so the Chargers' loss shouldn't be held too much against Las Vegas. That said, the Raiders have to take care of business at home against a terrible Carolina Panthers team, or all that goodwill is gone.