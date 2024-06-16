Coaches Corner: The best quotes from Raiders minicamp week
By Levi Dombro
Rob Leonard Believes in AP’s Vision
Leonard is entering his second season as the defensive line coach for the Raiders. Coach AP kept him on the staff in part due to the defense recording 46.0 sacks a season ago, but also because he embodies the old-school Raiders mentality. When asked about the Christmas Day victory over the Chiefs last season in Tuesday’s presser, Leonard said:
“I didn’t know whether we were gonna win or lose, but I knew the way the game was going to be played.”
Instead of focusing on the outcome, Leonard has his players believing in the process and believing in themselves. He mentions that Tyree Wilson is beginning to embrace this mindset as well, which can be very difficult for a young player who is trying to get on the field and make an impact. In the same way that AP preaches to the team, Leonard has echoed the importance of approaching the game with ill-intent, violence, physicality, and pain, whatever the outcome may be. My instincts tell me that this formula will lead to the desired result anyway.