3 current Las Vegas Raiders that were losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders added quality talent via the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving some current players on the roster in trouble of keeping their spot.
With the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, the Las Vegas Raiders did a nice job adding quality talent, including some players who should come in and start right away. For those on the current roster watching the draft, players were brought in to their specific position group, and that could mean an uphill battle to retain their place within the organization.
Here, we look at three current Raiders that were the biggest losers on draft night.
3 current Las Vegas Raiders that were losers from the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Chase Garbers, QB
After Derek Carr was released, there was a short period of time where former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was the only signal-caller on the roster. That seems like forever ago, as the team went out and signed Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, before landing on Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas went up in the draft to select O'Connell, so they must see something in the former walk-on for the Boilermakers. His arrival means Garbers is no longer the third option on the depth chart, and when all is said and done, will likely be looking for another organization to take a chance on him.