'Cash Money' Carlson is back
By Levi Dombro
After a disappointing start to the year for Daniel Carlson, he responded in a major way for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
In Week 1, we saw Carlson miss his first field goal attempt since Week 12 of the 2023 season. On a 49-yard attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, he failed to convert, missing the field goal wide right.
But the former First-Team All-Pro had himself a day on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Carlson was 4/4 on field goals, including the go-ahead make with 27 seconds remaining in the contest. He also made both extra points.
This 14 point performance is incredibly impressive when you consider that he made two field goals from over 50 yards out.
In the fourth quarter, he was cool, calm and collected, knocking home a 25 and 38-yarder to help erase a 10 point Raiders defecit.
His 38-yarder with 27 seconds left was his seventh game-winning kick of his career, and his first since the 2021 finale vs the Chargers, according to Raiders PR.
Carlson also continues to separate himself from his peers:
It was a historic day for "Cash Money" Carlson. He rightfully earned his nickname, and his high level of play will need to continue if this Raiders team wants to reach new heights.