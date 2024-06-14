Davante Adams gives insight on new Raiders offense & Brock Bowers
Davante Adams wasn't on the practice field for the Las Vegas Raiders' organized team activities but he made sure to suit up for mandatory minicamp. Luckily, he's already quite familiar with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense. He was able to give some insight into how comfortable he is in the system.
“Thankfully, I’ve been in the system (Getsy’s) for a long time, 90% of the calls coming through I know what to do right away,” Adams said during his Wednesday press conference.
In 2014, Getsy made his debut with the Packers, the same year that Adams was drafted as a rookie wide receiver. Additionally, the two had direct collaboration time during Getsy's tenure as the Packers' wide receiver coach for 2016-2017. It is safe to say that Adams feels right at home in this offense, so much so that he can support his teammates in the wide receivers room by acting as an extension of the new offensive coordinator.
High praise for Brock Bowers
Mandatory minicamp is the first time Adams is getting a close look at Raiders first-round pick Brock Bowers. Adams has already given the young tight end a new nickname based on his demeanor.
“That’s BM, that’s the business man, he don’t care about nothing else but locking into football,” Adams said.
Even though the rookie may not have had the nickname "BM" on his list of preferences, a compliment like that from a player of Adams' caliber is certainly encouraging. Adams’ work ethic has always been praised, so for the receiver to make a statement like that carries a lot of weight. Recently, Raiders first-year head coach Antonio Pierce stated that he made sure the players selected in the draft knew what "The Raider Way" is. Based on Adams' comments, it appears that Brock Powers has a thorough understanding.