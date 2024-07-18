Davante Adams dishes on biggest difference between Antonio Piece & Josh McDaniels
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders feel like a completely different franchise under Antonio Pierce. When Josh McDaniels was the head coach and Dave Ziegler was the general manager, the team just felt tight.
Now everybody feels loose and happy to be playing football. Nobody denies that McDaniels knows a lot about football but he's a disaster when it comes to trying to lead a team. Davante Adams has his finger on the pulse of the locker room and he revealed some of the biggest differences he noticed between McDaniels and Pierce.
"I think the big thing, in a nutshell," Adams said on the "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" podcast, "[is] AP [Pierce] is the dude that's like, 'What do we got to do to win? I don't have an agenda exactly how I want to win the game, I don't want to out-coach him and come in and do this exactly to win the game this type of way. Let me evaluate what we have, the type of players we have, the type of mental they have.'
"Because Josh [McDaniels] and I talked, and this was before -- I think this is actually my first year as a Raider. I talked to him, and I went in there and sat in there with him, and it was after a game that I think I had like two catches or something. So, he was thinking I was going in there to start crying and complaining about not getting the pill. And the first thing he said when I walked in his office: 'I know, I know.' And I said, no, I didn't come in here to complain about nothing; I came in here to tell you maybe you and I both need to kind of adjust our expectations."
Even though he didn't say it, it sounds like Adams is suggesting that McDaniels was obsessed with the idea of winning his way and not just about winning in general. That seems like a recipe for disaster in any line of work.
Adams spoke about how Pierce stresses "checking your ego at the door." One of the most promising things about Pierce is that he hasn't been afraid to admit what he doesn't know. That's why he has multiple former head coaches on his staff.
Pierce isn't on the same level as McDaniels when it comes to playcalling or gameplanning but those are things that he can learn. It's clear that McDaniels never learned what it meant to lead a team and that's why he failed for a second time as a head coach.