Davante Adams' preferred destinations revealed in latest Raiders trade report
Now that everyone is extremely on the same page about the Davante Adams trade situation, it's time to dive in a little deeper. Just what you wanted to do this morning!
Adams has officially requested a trade, starting a process that everyone kinda expected to happen eventually, though not necessarily in Week 5. But the wheels are in motion now, and there's even a fun little social media controversy side quest too! Now that everyone's guessed that, yeah, Davante Adams does want to be traded, it's time for everyone to guess where that is, specifically. Obviously the Jets are one of his preferred destinations – there's no point in even trying to hide that fact behind a clever headline.
Still, there are, in fact, other NFL teams out there besides the New York Jets. I doubled checked, it's true. Adams could go to any of them! Except the Cardinals. There are a couple he apparently has in mind, however, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on this week.
Davante Adams apparently only wants to play with QBs he already knows well
Ughhhhhhh. We all knew the Jets were going to be A Thing during Adams' trade saga, but that doesn't make it any easier to deal with now that it's happening. Ideally this doesn't become something where the Raiders have to trade for (even more) pennies on the dollar because Adams/Jets have a ton of leverage, but it's starting to kind of feel that way. Mike Greenberg's going to use his 15 different shows to make this happen, I'm so sure of it.
The Saints are a much more wholesome outcome. No one hates the Saints! Fine, no one but Falcons fans hate the Saints! Plus, there'd be a nice Raiders tie to it, and jumping on the Saints' bandwagon for a playoff run while the Raiders start doing their QB draft prep in December sounds like a decent use of time.
Ideally, Adams goes to like, Washington, or Pittsburgh, or Baltimore – somewhere that doesn't even really register in the mind of a Raiders fan. But the Saints would be fine. Just literally anyone but the Jets. Raiders fans don't ask for much – they deserve that much.