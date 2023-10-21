Davante Adams: Finally, a Raider as Frustrated as Raiders Fans
The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in Davante Adams, but even he has grown as frustrated as Raiders fans are with the team.
By Keith Ricci
Following the Las Vegas Raiders second consecutive win to improve to 3-3 this season, wide receiver Davante Adams left the stadium quickly and angrily, without showering and without speaking to the media – something he never does.
While most players would be happy with back-to-back wins, Adams is not “most players”. He doesn’t let the wins blind him from all the problems they need to clean up to get better. He does not allow something short-term (like winning today) distract him from the long-term goal (playing postseason games in January).
Similarly, while Raider Nation enjoyed beating the Packers and Patriots, we’re not getting too high because we know what we saw – ugly wins. And those don’t get you anywhere. We know this from experience, because we’ve watched two decades of ugly wins and even more losses, accompanied by zero playoff wins.
Alas, there is someone in the Raiders organization who is brutally honest, doesn’t sugar coat everything, and matches the frustration of the fan base.