Davante Adams: Finally, a Raider as Frustrated as Raiders Fans
The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in Davante Adams, but even he has grown as frustrated as Raiders fans are with the team.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders star needs to be more involved
Davante Adams’ message is to be great. If you can be great, then the wins and losses will take care of themselves. Don’t focus on just getting by and doing enough to survive – aim higher than that – and thrive.
He explained this sentiment on Wednesday, when Adams met with the media for the first time since rushing out of the stadium last Sunday. He explained how his frustration is rooted from him not being involved in the offense and how that negatively impacts their production. They can’t reach their potential otherwise.
Typically, when a wide receiver leaves the stadium in a bad mood, it’s solely about him not getting the ball to feed his own ego. But again, Adams is different. The only reason he cares about getting the ball is because it will help improve this low-scoring, unproductive offense.
The lack of offensive production might not have hurt the Raiders in the past two wins, but it’s certainly not sustainable for the entire season. You can play mediocre against mediocre teams like the Packers and Patriots, but you can’t against the Chiefs.
If the offense is struggling, then Adams believes he needs to get the ball. And he’s absolutely correct. If the offense was marching down the field with ease, and he wasn't getting any targets, he would not care.
But they aren’t doing that, so he does care.