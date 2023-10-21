Davante Adams: Finally, a Raider as Frustrated as Raiders Fans
The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in Davante Adams, but even he has grown as frustrated as Raiders fans are with the team.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders star understands his responsibility
As the best wide receiver on the planet, he understands his responsibility. He wants to catch passes because he wants the team to be successful, not because he wants the stats. The future Hall of Famer does not need stats at this point in his career, as the gold jacket is already waiting for him. What he does desire is wins.
His former quarterback Aaron Rodgers was “the guy” when Adams was in Green Bay. They won a lot of games. But with the Raiders, Adams is finally “the guy”, so winning now means a little bit more on his resume.
As frustrated as Adams is, you will never see his effort decline (like other receivers lacking targets). He will run every route like it’s the most important of his career. He does not let his frustration impact his performance. That’s why he wears the ‘C’ on his chest. That’s why he will be part of the culture change in that locker room.
The thing is, “just win, baby” isn’t good enough for him. He has a genuine “commitment to excellence”. Just winning – squeezing by the pathetic Patriots – is nice in the short term, but it doesn’t fix the team’s issues in the long term. It seems Adams understands this better than anyone else.