Davante Adams: Finally, a Raider as Frustrated as Raiders Fans
The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in Davante Adams, but even he has grown as frustrated as Raiders fans are with the team.
By Keith Ricci
Raiders got a winner in his prime
It’s been a while since the Raiders had a player who spent most of his career in a winning organization, playing in playoff games, and then comes to the Raiders still at the height of his career. Maybe it’s because of the position, but the first that comes to mind was when Jerry Rice came to the Raiders in 2001. But Rice was much older, although equally productive.
And he certainly couldn’t complain about team performance (although he did get frustrated at the very end of his time in Oakland)
It’s probably a culture shock for Adams. And that’s why we’re seeing him authentically react in this way. He’s just used to such a higher standard. These guys that have only ever played for the Raiders don’t know better.
After starting 0-3 in 2022, Adams said he was “frustrated and angry” but he also said that’s ok “as long as you do something about it”.
After blowing a 17-point lead to Jacksonville last season (a year where they blew a historic amount of double digit leads), Adams said there “ain't no way we should be losing games at the rate we are, let alone the way that we are”.
And now last Sunday, his frustration continues. Adams knows that the team did not get better on Sunday. The Raiders won, but they did not improve on the issues that exist.
His determination for greatness is at a completely different level than former Raiders captains. That’s a credit to him more than it’s a knock on them.