Davante Adams' agent drop definitive statement on Raiders trade rumors
By Austin Boyd
The Davante Adams trade rumors just don't seem to go away. Much of this has been thanks to New York Jets players and fans. Despite the star wide receiver continually reiterating his support of the Las Vegas Raiders, many still speculate that he'll get traded.
In fact, it's gotten so bad that his agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer had to reach out to ESPN's Adam Schefter and set the record straight.
“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk - period," Chapman and Bauer said in a statement to Schefter.
This isn't the first time that Adams' camp has had to refute trade rumors yet they continue to circulate. Even though the Jets had a worse record than the Raiders last season, the team seems to think that Adams is a better fit in New York due to a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers who is coming off a major Achillies injury.
It doesn't make any sense why he'd want to go there. If I were him and didn't want to be on the Raiders, I'd be much more interested in a team like the 49ers or Buffalo Bills. Something tells me that this won't be the last we hear of Jets players or fans talking about an Adams trade.
Unfortunately for them, he's not going anywhere quite yet. The Raiders feel confident about what their building and likely believe they can be a playoff team this season. If the 2024 season gets off to a disastrous start, then perhaps it would be time to consider some trade options.
That said, it's almost impossible to see a scenario where Adams isn't in a Raiders uniform in Week 1 of the regular season. He's too important to the team to give up now.