Davante Adams sent a message to Tom Brady that Raiders fans hope he listens to
Apparently we're still making Tom-Brady-To-The-Raiders happen? Despite the overwhelmingly large amount of evidence that Brady's hypothetical final stop in Vegas isn't going to happen, that's not stopping anyone from trying to manifest it. Nor should it! The worst thing he can say is no.
But, if you can believe it, Davante Adams wants a new quarterback. And if the last two weeks of podcast clips and Netflix moments hasn't convinced you of that yet, here's yet another podcast clip that probably will. Adams was recently on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, and talked a bit about how cool it would be to play with Brady.
Adams sends a message to Tom Brady that Raiders fans will agree with
“Look, Tom, know how I feel about him,” he said. “And the other part is I think I’d be the first person that played with Tom and Aaron [Rodgers], so that would be pretty cool. I mean, he’s getting older, but he got to still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”
And to be clear, "half these dudes in the league" ABSOLUTELY means Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. This is about as close to naming Minshew and O'Connell as Adams can get without creating a month full of headaches. And it still might! It's hard to blame Adams for wanting to finish his career with a QB that's actually above replacement-level, even if that QB needs to be 75 years old to do it.
You know things are going well with your football team when your star wide receiver openly admits that a very old retired quarterback would make him happier than literally half of the currently-playing professionals. Gunna be a big year in Vegas!