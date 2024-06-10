Just Blog Baby
Do the Raiders have the only QB battle in the NFL?

Some teams have their quarterbacks, while others are still looking for answers.

By Levi Dombro

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders / Candice Ward/GettyImages
The quarterback position is the most important in the NFL, plain and simple. Some teams have the luxury of a superstar playing on a long-term deal, others have a young draftee who they are hoping can take the reins, but some teams are still figuring out this piece of the puzzle. There are a handful of teams who are either having an active quarterback battle in OTAs and later in the summer at camp, and there are a few more teams who should be having a quarterback battle but likely are not. I dive into these different scenarios:

