Do the Raiders have the only QB battle in the NFL?
Some teams have their quarterbacks, while others are still looking for answers.
By Levi Dombro
1 of 5
The quarterback position is the most important in the NFL, plain and simple. Some teams have the luxury of a superstar playing on a long-term deal, others have a young draftee who they are hoping can take the reins, but some teams are still figuring out this piece of the puzzle. There are a handful of teams who are either having an active quarterback battle in OTAs and later in the summer at camp, and there are a few more teams who should be having a quarterback battle but likely are not. I dive into these different scenarios: