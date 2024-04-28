Draft picks Raiders got right and a few they will regret
The Las Vegas Raiders picked eight times in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are the picks they got right and wrong.
By Brad Weiss
What the Raiders got right
While the Raiders needed to bring in a Day 1 starter at offensive tackle or cornerback in the first round, Tom Telesco decided to add the best player available in Brock Bowers. The Raiders already had a solid tight end on the roster in Michael Mayer, but Bowers was considered a top-10 prospect in this year's draft, and getting him at No. 13 was viewed as a steal.
Telesco also nailed his pick in the second round, bringing in Jackson Powers-Johnson, the best interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class. Powers-Johnson played center at the University of Oregon, but will come into the league as an offensive guard, and should start right away alongside Dylan Parham at the position.
Another pick we really liked was Dylan Laube in the sixth round, as he has a bit of an Austin Ekeler vibe to him. Linebacker Liam Eichenberg from Ohio State is another Day 3 pick that could come in and be a starter right away for the Raiders as well, so Telesco definitely added some high-level talent to the roster on Saturday.