Eerie similarities between the 2024 Raiders and the 2000 Ravens
Raiders QB situation
Next, there are a few aspects of the quarterback situation that stand out. Early in the offseason, the Ravens acquired Trent Dilfer to challenge Tony Banks for the starting position. The Raiders added Gardner Minshew to the Raiders to challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting spot in 2024.
Both Dilfer and Minshew won seven games as starters with their former teams, in the previous season. Minshew wants to show that he can still be a successful and dependable starting quarterback in the NFL, just like Dilfer wanted to do back then.
Raiders coaching staff comparisons
In 2000, Brian Billick was in his second season as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Antonio Pierce is in his second year as head coach, even though officially he is in his first FULL season.
Also this season, Marvin Lewis, the defensive coordinator of the Ravens, is currently an assistant coach with the Raiders. That doesn't stop there, though, Rob Ryan, the brother of 2001 Ravens defensive line coach Rex Ryan, is now a defensive assistant for the Raiders.