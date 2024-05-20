Eerie similarities between the 2024 Raiders and the 2000 Ravens
Raiders NFL Draft similarities
The Ravens used their first-round pick on an offensive talent from an SEC school (Jamal Lewis of Tennessee), who was regarded as one of the top players in college as a freshman. The Raiders' first draft pick this season went to an offensive talent from the SEC (Brock Bowers, Georgia), who was regarded as one of the top players in the nation as a freshman. Also, both players were named SEC Freshmen of the Year.
Raiders previous season
As for the similarities with the previous season, both teams (1999 Ravens, 2023 Raiders) finished with eight wins, narrowly missed the playoffs, and both defenses made statements at the end of the season by defeating the eventual AFC Champions, both games taking place in December, with only 14 points allowed by each defense (1999 Titans, 2023 Chiefs).
Raiders front office
Even though there may not be a "direct connection" in this final one, it's still intriguing. Tom Telesco, who held the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers, is in his first season as general manager of the Raiders.
The new general manager of the Chargers is Joseph Horitz (first season as an NFL GM). You can probably guess where Horitz worked in 2000 as the player's personnel assistant—the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders' construction of the roster, assembly of the coaching staff, and desired style of play are all very similar to that of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. Both teams, unsure of the quarterback going into the season, wanting be able to run the ball and rely on a strong defense. If only this Raiders team could replicate that incredible run.