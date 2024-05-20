Eerie similarities between the 2024 Raiders and the 2000 Ravens
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders have a strange connection with a former Super Bowl Champion
More Raiders and Ravens connections
Now, we have established these connections between the 2000 Ravens and 2024 Raiders:
- Both teams finished the previous season with 8 wins, and barely missed the playoffs.
- Both teams brought in a veteran quarterback to compete with the starting job early in the offseason (Ravens Trent Dilfer) (Raiders Gardner Minshew). Both QB's were coming off seven wins as a starter with their former teams in the season prior. Dilfer and Minshew were in very similar circumstances entering the season with their new teams, trying to prove they can still be a starting QB.
- Both teams in the previous season would beat the eventual AFC Champions in the month of December, with each defense only allowing 14 points.
- In each teams' previous season, both defenses would finish ranked among the bottom half of the league in points allowed, but rank in the top ten in total defense. (Ravens 26th PA/6th Total Def) (Raiders 19th PA/9th Total Def).
- Both teams were anchored by their defense, led by a superstar and would add a highly sought after defensive tackle in free agency. (Ravens(Star Ray Lewis/ Free Agent DT Sam Jones) (Raiders (Star Maxx Crosby/Free Agent DT Christian Wilkins).
- The head coach for each team was entering their second season as head coach.
- Marvin Lewis was on the coaching staff of both teams.
- Raiders defensive assistant Rob Ryan's brother Rex was the d-line coach for the Ravens.
- Both Teams used their first draft pick on offensive players from the SEC, who were immediately one of the best players in football in their first season. Both players were also awarded SEC Freshman of the Year. (Ravens Jamal Lewis (Tennessee)/ Raiders Brock Bowers (Georgia).
- Joseph Horitz who was a member of the Ravens front office in 2000, will be entering his first season as a n NFL GM with the Los Angeles Chargers. The person that Horitz replaced as Chargers GM is Tom Telesco, who is now entering his first season as the Raiders GM.