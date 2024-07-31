ESPN NFL Insider predicts who will win the Raiders' QB competition
I'm honestly a little surprised it took ESPN this long to get here. It's (basically) August, and they're just now getting around to predicting the winner of a training camp QB battle? Back in my day, this would have been handled in June.
But that's exactly what Dan Graziano, a senior NFL writer for the Worldwide Leader, did in long piece published earlier this week. In his Raiders' blurb, Graziano builds his argument, more or less, around the idea that the final decision will come down to whoever new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy feels is operating his offense better. Luke Getsy calling the shots: definitely always a great idea.
He then points to O'Connell getting most of the first team reps early on, which is at least feels a little more sensical than "Luke Getsy will decide," even if the latter is 100% the case. And then, in the moment we've all been waiting for, he makes his pick. You can practically cut the tension with a knife.
ESPN has the Raiders going with Aidan O'Connell ... at first
I think Pierce will feel enough loyalty to O'Connell to lean his way, and if neither player separates himself during camp, I predict that's the way the Raiders will go in Week 1. How long O'Connell holds the job will likely depend on whether the team is winning, but it wouldn't be shocking at all to see both of these guys start games in 2024 -- and someone totally different could be starting Week 1 in 2025.
Outside of the actual prediction, this is pretty bleak. "Both guys will start and then another, different, new guy will start next year" perfectly describes every NFL team that's ever been stuck in purgatory. Graziano should have just written "THERE'S NO HOPE, WHO CARES" and be done with it. Deeply pervasive apathy is the best way to enjoy 18 weeks of your favorite football team, so this season's going to be a delight.