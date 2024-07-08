Every Raiders starting quarterback ever: Full list
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few franchises across NFL history that has achieved iconic status. Between Al Davis moving the team to and from Los Angeles prior to the Vegas move, their tenure in Oakland brought home three different Super Bowl titles.
The Silver and Black have a history of strong quarterback play. While the decade between Rich Gannon and Derek Carr brought forth some impressively poor quarterback play, the overall legacy of Raiders quarterbacks remains quite fruitful in totality.
The list of Raiders starters includes Hall of Famers rightfully entrenched in Canton as some of the best to ever play, fringe starters who carried the team to some bits of success, and travesties better left cast off to the sands of time.
Every Raiders starting quarterback ever:
Derek Carr: 142 starts
Carr could enrage even the most passionate Raiders supporters by failing to get the team over the top in the postseason, but it would be hard to find anyone who would say that Carr wasn't a good quarterback. After over a decade of nigh-unwatchable slop under center, the Raiders became one of the league's best passing attacks thanks to Carr.
Carr, who missed just four starts in nine years, piled up over 35,000 passing yards and 217 touchdowns. A four-time Pro Bowler in nine years, Carr never had true organizational, coaching, or roster stability. The one year Carr had a solid defense and exceptional coaching (2016), he looked like a future MVP and went 12-3. If only the New Orleans QB had more support.
Ken Stabler: 96 starts
While he may not have the statistical records anymore, Stabler is the best quarterback in Raiders history. The man they called "Snake" used his ultra-accurate left arm, cavalier style, and unmatched clutch gene to lead those iconic 70s Raiders teams to a Super Bowl victory in the hellish gauntlet that was the AFC of that era.
Stabler, who has an MVP to his name, finished his Raiders tenure with 19,000 passing yards, 150 touchdown passes, and a 69-26-1 record. Stabler's posthumous Hall of Fame induction was bittersweet, as he didn't get to see himself rightfully enshrined among the elite in a ceremony that was 20 years overdue.
Daryle Lamonica: 84 starts
The owner of one of the great nicknames in this sport's history, "The Mad Bomber" used an aggressive mindset and a directive from ownership to use the long ball in the pursuit of Raiders immortality. In 1967 and 1969, Lamonica led the AFL in touchdown passes with 30 and 34, respectively, and was named AFL Player of the Year.
Lamonica may not have "won the big one" by losing in Super Bowl II and failing to advance to Super Bowl IV, but he is still a winner. In that three-year peak of 1967 to 1969, Lamonica started 45 regular season games. The Raiders lost ... four of them. Even an aging Lamonica in the early 70s was deadly.
Rich Gannon: 74 starts
Oakland was the last house on the block for the 34-year-old Gannon, Rather than fade away, he and Jon Gruden teamed up for the best four-year stretch of quarterback play in Raiders history.
An average Gannon season from 1999-2002 saw a 63% completion percentage, around 4,000 passing yards, and 26 touchdowns against 11 picks. A Pro Bowler all four times, Gannon was an All-Pro twice and even won the 2002 MVP at age 37 while leading Oakland to the Super Bowl.
And then 2003 happened. It was brutal.
Tom Flores: 64 starts
Flores is more well-known for his championship-winning exploits as a coach, but he was a fine player in his own right. Flores' six seasons as the primary starter in LA produced 92 touchdowns and the first truly great Raiders teams after Davis got involved. Had it not been for Cotton Davidson, Flores' numbers would have been much better.
Jim Plunkett: 57 starts
Plunkett's numbers might look gnarly, even at his best, but he is one of just a handful of quarterbacks to have won two Super Bowls. A former No. 1 pick who struggled in New England and San Francisco, Plunkett was reborn with the Raiders, executing Flores' system to perfection.
Jay Schroeder: 57 starts
After being booted out of Washington, the former UCLA star returned to Los Angeles to get a second lease on life. Schroder was a fairly pedestrian player with the Raiders. While he did make the playoffs a few times, Raiders fans still believe that starting Schroder is one of the main reasons those late 80s/early 90s LA teams never broke through.
Jeff Hostetler: 55 starts
In traditional Al Davis fashion, Hoststler's play in the Super Bowl earned him some looks from the Raiders. While not a show-stopper, Hostetler's overall play under Art Shell and Mike White made him one of the more underrated quarterbacks of the early 1990s.
Hostetler had a winning record every year he played in LA, made a Pro Bowl, and threw for 69 touchdowns in 55 starts. Among players who started 55 games between 1993 and 1996, Hostetler ranks sixth in passer rating. Above him are four Hall of Famers (Steve Young, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre, John Elway) and the productive Jim Harbaugh.
Marc Wilson: 50 starts
The 6-foot-6 BYU product never truly got a fair shake, as he was drafted behind veterans like Dan Pastorini and (primarily) Jim Plunkett in 1980. Due to Plunkett's occasional ineffectiveness and injuries, Wilson earned some serious playing time. While he did throw 77 touchdowns in his Raiders career and went 11-2 during a very successful 1985 season, Wilson was ultimately not much more than an average quarterback.
Cotton Davidson: 28 starts
The first quarterback of the Dallas Texans (later the Kansas City Chiefs), Davidson would split time with Flores in the last few years of Al Davis' coaching career. While the wily veteran put up 41 touchdown passes in limited time, his historic inaccuracy (career 43.1% completion percentage) prevented too much success from blooming.
Kerry Collins: 28 starts
A few years removed from a Super Bowl appearance with the Giants, Collins was Norv Turner's quarterback as he tried to right the ship. With a boring offensive coordinator and terrible team around him, Collins went 7-21 and tossed 32 interceptions. However, as he showed with the Titans afterward, he still had plenty of juice left in the tank.
JaMarcus Russell: 25 starts
No one would argue with you if you said Russell is the biggest draft bust in history. He held out when he first arrived in Oakland, and it only got worse from there. In addition to apocryphal tales of not studying the playbook and legal issues off the field, Russell threw just 18 touchdown passes and won just seven starts in parts of three seasons.
Russell had one of the strongest arms ever in NFL history, but did nothing with it. He's also been in trouble with the law again. Some guys just don't get it.
Carson Palmer: 24 starts
The Raiders should be commended for taking a big swing to improve at quarterback after Palmer, a USC product, forced his way out of Cincinnati. However, his Bengals success didn't follow him to Oakland, as he went 8-16 as a starter for Hue Jackson and tossed 30 interceptions. Naturally, Palmer was in near-MVP form in Arizona after leaving.
Jeff George: 23 starts
George busted in Indianapolis, but he managed to take the Falcons to the playoffs in 1995 and put together a ridiculous 1997 season with Oakland. George led the league in passing yards and threw 29 touchdowns against just nine picks. Unfortunately, George went 4-12 that season, and Jon Gruden quickly knocked him out of the starting lineup.
Every Raiders starting quarterback with fewer than 20 starts:
Quarterback
Years with Raiders
Starts
Jason Campbell
2010-11
18
Steve Beuerlein
1988-89
15
Terrelle Pryor
2011-13
10
Aidan O'Connell
2023-
10
Andrew Walter
2006
9
Josh McCown
2007
9
Todd Marinovich
1991-92
8
Rick Mirer
2003
8
Aaron Brooks
2006
8
Bruce Gradkowski
2009-10
8
Vince Evans
1987-95
7
Matt McGloin
2013-16
7
Daunte Culpepper
2007
6
Jimmy Garoppolo
2023
6
Donald Hollas
1998
6
Dan Pastorini
1980
5
Rusty Hilger
1985-87
5
Billy Joe Hobert
1995-96
5
Dick Wood
1965
3
Mike Rae
1976-77
3
Wade Wilson
1998
3
Charlie Frye
2009
3
Larry Lawrence
1974-75
2
Marques Tuiasosopo
2001-2006, 2008
2
Jarrett Stidham
2022
2
Babe Parilli
1960
1
Hunter Enis
1962
1
Don Heinrich
1962
1
George Blanda
1967-75
1
Kyle Boller
2010-11
1
Matt Flynn
2013
1
EJ Manuel
2017
1
Brian Hoyer
2023
1