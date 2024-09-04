Ex-Raider pays ultimate respect to Maxx Crosby
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders are often disrespected around the NFL but nobody would deny that Maxx Crosby is one of the few truly elite players in the league. He came into the NFL as a quiet fourth-round pick and now he's evolved into the leader and face of the franchise.
Crosby has always been a very giving teammate and that's helped a lot of players with their careers. One teammate who owes Crosby a lot is offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor. He spent the last three seasons with the Raiders before moving on to the New York Giants this offseason. However, he hasn't forgotten how much Crosby did to help him.
"I owe everything to that man," Eluemunor said of Crosby on "Up & Adams." "I don't know where I'd be if I wasn't around him."
Eluemunor played a lot of games before coming to the Raiders but became an everyday starter during his tenure. It certainly had to help his game going against Crosby every day at practice. He's one of the most intense practice players in the NFL.
If it weren't for that, Eluemunor may not have been able to get a contract with the Giants this offseason. The Raiders are very fortunate to have a player like Crosby. He's widely respected by teammates and players around the league.
Though he is known to get under the skin of a lot of players, nobody can deny that he plays the game the right way. Now that Eluemunor is away from Las Vegas, it'll be interesting to see how he performs. Perhaps Crosby's impact on his game will linger on for the rest of his career.