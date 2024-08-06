Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr saying goodbye to Las Vegas for good
By Austin Boyd
It's been over a year since Derek Carr was released by the Raiders and it looks like he's finally moving on from the one thing that still connects him to Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carr has listed his home for $8.99 million.
The massive property featured five bedrooms and bathrooms in the main house while also having a guest house in the back. That's not to mention it had two pools.
It's not a surprise when a player leaves a team and sells his house but it did seem like Carr might stick around Las Vegas for a bit. He spoke very highly of the city following his release from the Raiders. This is Carr's last link to the franchise and now he's moving on.
I'm no real estate expert but it doesn't seem like the best time to sell property in Las Vegas. It's been a booming market but perhaps Carr just really wants to move on. There's almost no scenario in which he'd be the Raiders quarterback again so there was no reason to hold out hope.
That said, Carr will be linked to the Raiders for a long time to come. He holds every major passing record in franchise history and considering the team is a mess at quarterback, that's not going to change anytime soon.
In hindsight, the team has to feel some regret about letting him go. While he was inconsistent for the team, he was certainly better than Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. The Raiders might be a popular pick to make the playoffs this year had they held onto Carr.
That said, there was merit to the idea of just ripping off the band-aid and starting over at quarterback. Carr had nine years and didn't win a single playoff game. Regardless, he's officially cutting all ties with Las Vegas.