Explaining the Raiders' unique logo in 2024: What does LXV mean?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders were founded as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) in 1960. This team was led at quarterback by future head coach Tom Flores and included the original Raider, the late Jim Otto.
While they've changed locations over the years, the heart of the Raiders has remained the same, as its fans across the globe have united as the one and only Raider Nation.
In 2024, the Raiders will be kicking off their 65th season as a franchise. In order to commemorate this incredible feat, the team unveiled a unique and detailed specialty logo.
The "LXV" featured in the logo pays homage to the team's history. Currently in Las Vegas, or "LV", the X intersects the two letters to signify the Roman numerals for the number 65, which is the number of years that the team has been in existence.
Cleverly, the "LX" portion of the logo indicates the 60 years that the franchise spent between Oakland and Los Angeles, whereas the "V" represents the five years that the organization has been based in Las Vegas.
No matter how the logo is broken up, it speaks to the rich history and tradition that is Raiders football.
On the team's website, they released the following statement:
"As the Raiders commemorate their 65th season, the logo stands as a testament to resilience and tradition in the world of professional sports. Since their inception in 1960, the Raiders have carved out a storied legacy, becoming synonymous with passion, grit, and an unwavering Commitment to Excellence. Over the decades, the Silver & Black has thrilled fans with countless memorable moments – from historic victories to iconic plays to three Super Bowl championships – that have left an indelible mark on the sport. Beyond the gridiron, the Raiders have fostered a tight-knit community, uniting fans from all walks of life under the banner of Raider Nation.
As we celebrate this milestone, the Raiders honor their rich history while looking ahead to a future filled with promise and continued glory on the field."
These billboards, honoring the logo, can be seen around Las Vegas.
Let's hope that the organization's 65th season is its best yet and that this team will contribute to the success and mystique that has defined Raider football for most of its existence.