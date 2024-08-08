Final Day of Training Camp: Interception bug infects the quarterback room
By Levi Dombro
As a Raiders fan, if things ever feel bleak to you, I would advise that you should go listen to an Antonio Pierce presser. After the reports from camp yesterday were overwhelmingly negative, Pierce spoke to the media Wednesday morning before the team's final training camp practice in Costa Mesa and did not seem the slightest bit worried. His confidence in the Silver and Black is contagious, so check out what he had to say:
Pierce's presser
When asked about who he felt stood out over the past 10 practices, Pierce provided a lengthy list. The first few names he mentioned were DJ Turner, DJ Glaze, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and the entire offensive line, which are exclusively offensive players.
People are ready to hit the panic button on Luke Getsy's unit, but Antonio Pierce is not. The team has a multitude of playmakers that either quarterback can take advantage of, and the line will continue to improve as they get healthy and play together more.
He went on to list Adam Butler, Malcolm Koonce, Maxx Crosby, Tommy Eichenberg, and Jack Jones, as well as the entire safety room as standouts as well. It is no surprise that the defense will be the Raiders' identity this season, but the secondary was seen as a bit of a question mark. Jones mentioned that the group heard all the external noise about them, and they came into training camp with something to prove.
It also seems that Koonce is continuing to build off of his momentum from last season, and the rookie Eichenberg is finding his place. Pierce also shouted out Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole for their contributions in the ever-important special teams realm as well.
Pierce was also asked about the biggest lesson he has learned so far being the Raiders' head coach. He has learned the value of "Patience. Don't rush through decisions, don't make emotional decisions."
The quarterback competition was a focal point of the interview as well, but as usual, Pierce did not reveal many details. He said again that both players would play a quarter of Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, but would not say who would take the opening snap. All he said was "This preseason game is going to be very telling."
The Raiders, as a whole, Pierce believes are a "mentally tough team that's pissed off and ready to prove some people wrong." Unlike in years past where the team claims to ignore the outside noise, this year, they are embracing it, and they are embracing AP.
When asked about what he feels "The Raider Way" is, Pierce responded simply: "Toughness. Physicality. No apologies." This approach has been easy to buy into, as Pierce stated that the entire team bought into this mantra "on Day 1."