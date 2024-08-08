Final Day of Training Camp: Interception bug infects the quarterback room
By Levi Dombro
Notes from Camp
Training camp ended today in the same way it began, and the way it was for almost every day in between: with the defense dominating the offense. While the offensive line is missing two starters and Davante Adams has been absent the last few days, the unit as a whole is not clicking how Luke Getsy imagined it thus far.
Camp got going well for the offense, as both quarterbacks were able to score touchdowns during the redzone segment.
Things very quickly took a turn, as the interception bug infected both quarterbacks.
Looking on the positive side, the secondary has been dominating. Tashan Reed of The Athletic noted that Pola-Mao has been incredibly impressive in camp, and that he could see the field quite a bit as a third safety. DC Patrick Graham employs three safety sets frequently, so Las Vegas could have another ballhawk on the field. He also had this to say about Moehrig:
Vic Tafur of The Athletic also included Divine Deablo as a player who has made strides this offseason.
Later on, Anthony Brown Jr. threw two interceptions; one to DE Janarius Robinson, and the other to UDFA CB Woo Governor.
There were a handful of positives today, as WR Jalen Guyton made his first good impression of camp.
Logan Reever of 8News Now was back with his full play-by-play detail.