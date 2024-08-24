Final Raiders 53-man roster projection
Now that the preseason is complete, the Raiders opening day roster has started to take shape.
By Levi Dombro
Friday evening’s preseason finale against the 49ers concluded in thrilling fashion. Although the game ended in a tie, the Raiders learned a lot about the players on the cusp of the roster.
Some players performed well in this make-or-break scenario, while others struggled to prove why they should be on the team. Based on last night’s performances and the overall body of work through OTAs, training camp, and the preseason contests, here’s who the Raiders should keep on their 53-man roster.