Final Raiders 53-man roster projection
By Levi Dombro
Defense
Defensive End (5)
Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson, Tyree Wilson, Charles Snowden
Practice Squad: David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr.
Cut: Elerson Smith, TJ Franklin
The reason I chose to keep five defensive ends is because I am not confident in how much Tyree Wilson will play on the edge. He could factor in more with the defensive tackles and both Robinson and Snowden balled out this preseason. The Raiders were not going to cut Wilson but his play certainly does not indicate a great level of playing time for him, so both Robinson and Snowden could find their way onto the field.
Defensive Tackle (5)
Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Matthew Butler
Practice Squad: Marquan McCall, Noah Shannon
Cut: Byron Young
This was tough. The top three guys were shoo-ins, but the rest were competing for the depth spots, and none of them will end up playing a great deal. But Silvera put together a solid preseason and Matthew Butler really came alive in the last two preseason games, so I put them on the roster. Young had a sack last night but also had multiple low-effort plays that I can’t imagine AP justifying with a roster spot. As a former third-round pick, he won’t stick around on the practice squad, so the Raiders cut ties with him.
Linebacker (4)
Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Gainer
Practice Squad: Kana’i Mauga, Jackson Mitchell
Cut: DaShaun White
While only keeping four linebackers is a bit risky, Patrick Graham typically only has two on the field at a time, and Pola-Mao is big enough to fill in if the team is in a pinch. But most of this projection is accounting for the injuries to Tommy Eichenberg and Amari Burney. Neither participated in practice last week or the game against the 49ers, so there is a chance that they begin the season on IR. Regardless, Amari Gainer earned himself a roster spot based on his play this preseason. He was seemingly everywhere on the field in his three games and was, at times, the best player on the grass.
Cornerback (6)
Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, MJ Devonshire, Sam Webb
Practice Squad: Woo Governor
Cut: Cornell Armstrong, Ja’Quan Sheppard, Rayshad Williams
Sam Webb is the surprise pick here and it is the result of Brandon Facyson likely being cut or put on IR. He has been missing in action this preseason due to injury, so he won’t make the initial 53 regardless. Governor was impressive this preseason but he losses out to the more experienced Webb.
Safety (5)
Tre’Von Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor/Jaydon Grant*
Practice Squad: Phalen Sanford
Cut: N/A
Smith played himself into a job during Friday’s preseason finale. Taylor has not made a name for himself this preseason and he did not participate in the 49ers game, but that is likely due to injury. If he is healthy, he’s the final safety on the roster and Grant ends up on the practice squad, but if not, Grant will sneak onto the 53 and Taylor will begin the year on IR.
Special Teams (3)
AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer
Death, taxes, and this trio suiting up for the Silver and Black.