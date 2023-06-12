Focus should be on Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow staying healthy in 2023
By Brad Weiss
As rumors swirl about the potential departure of Hunter Renfrow, the Las Vegas Raiders should be focusing on keeping the veteran wideout healthy in 2023.
The Las Vegas Raiders made some big changes to their roster this offseason, including getting rid of some veteran offensive stars like Derek Carr and Darren Waller. With new faces at key positions on that side of the ball, including a bevy of wide receivers, one big name has become the subject of trade rumors.
Hunter Renfrow had a breakout season in 2021, catching over 100 balls, but he struggled in 2022 with injuries and inconsistent play. After the Raiders brought in former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers this offseason, a player who can also dominate in the slot, rumors began to fly that Renfrow could be on his way out in Las Vegas.
Head coach Josh McDaniels has a long relationship with Meyers, and with Renfrow presenting with a large cap number, the Raiders could move on and try to add depth at some other positions of need. While that could help the linebacker group, or even the defensive line, the truth is, Renfrow is an outstanding talent, and the focus should be on keeping him healthy, not trying to trade him away.
Raiders could have the best wide receiver trio in the NFL in 2023
If Renfrow sticks around, the trio of he, Davante Adams, and Meyers could be one of the best in the game in 2023. Remember, the Raiders will be going with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback this season if he can stay healthy, so bolstering as much talent around him as possible is paramount to the team's success.
There is also the concern about getting a deal done with Josh Jacobs, who is a playmaker running the ball, and in the passing attack, so all told, the Raiders offense could be very tough to stop next season.
The 2023 season will be an interesting one for the Raiders, as they have the talent to make a playoff push, but could also see themselves picking in the top-10 once again in the NFL Draft. Renfrow can help Garoppolo in the slot, and allow Meyers to slide out and help Adams on the outside, which would be a win-win for the Raiders offense this fall.