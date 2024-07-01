Former NFL GM pitches a bold yet perfect solution to Raiders QB problem
The Raiders have a bit of a QB dilemma. It's not a huge deal or anything, but their slight problem is that both of their QBs are not, you know, very good. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will both presumably play at some point this season, with both presumably making Raiders fans wonder what the 2025 QB free agent class looks like.
Fortunately, ESPN is already on it. I don't know, you try telling them that it's too early to talk about next year's free agent QBs. They had former GM Mike Tannenbaum on – I know, I know, but this time it's good for the Raiders, so we're okay with it – and he gave a brief yet powerful answer to the team's QB woes.
"If I'm Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, I have a countdown clock in my office," he said. "And that plane is fueled and ready to go. And I'm giving Dak Prescott a blank check to go with Brock Bowers and Davante Adams. And there are countless other opportunities out there as well."
Easy enough! It's just money, after all. And for all the flak that Tannenbaum gets, he's not wrong about this one: Prescott would *immediately* solve the Raiders' biggest issue, and give them their first realistic shot at beating the Chiefs for a division title since Pat Mahomes was drafted.
Surely there will be other teams lining up to pay Prescott the exact same amount of money, and maybe the Cowboys will just figure it out and finally pay him after the 10th straight offseason of creating headlines about it. BUT, if they don't, the Raiders will be there with open arms and apparently a fueled up jet.