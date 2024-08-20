Former Raiders star could be in "make-or-break season" according to Bleacher Report
I want to be clear upfront: this isn't an actual report. There's nothing in Bleacher Report's recent "32 Thoughts on the NFL's Biggest Talking Points" that involves real reporting or intel. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though I'm sure B/R is happy to let aggregators phrase it as such.
They do offer an interesting take on a former Raiders star, however, so sure, I'll take the bait. Old friend Derek Carr's tenure in New Orleans isn't going particularly well, and even before this year's draft there were people talking about the idea of life after Carr already. Then the Saints went and drafted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler – in the 5th round, for what it's worth – and the noise got even louder. Now that noise has reached the endless scroll of Bleacher Report dot com.
Derek Carr's not that far from being replaced by Spencer Rattler, apparently?
"I've been doing this long enough to know not to overreact to action from the second half of a Week 1 preseason game, but I at least want to see more of Spencer Rattler. If the rookie fifth-round pick can keep flashing, the Saints seriously need to consider a short leash on Derek Carr in what is likely a make-or-break season."
B/R's really playing the hits here. They've been doing "this" long enough to know not to overreact, but once you start a sentence that way you're actually allowed to overreact immediately after. But they let us know that they know better, so it's fine. Thankfully they've been around long enough to bestow on us such gems like, "the better QB should start."
Although it is sort of funny – in a depressing, bleak way – to see both Carr and the Raiders struggle with life after the breakup. I'm not sure there are too many Raiders fans out there who would object to having Carr back for another couple of seasons? It's not like the alternative is a whole lot of fun. I get that the money issues drove the decision as much as anything, but it does kind of feel like both sides are waiting for the other to call back.