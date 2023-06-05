4 former Las Vegas Raiders who are still unsurprisingly free agents
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders roster for 2023 is still being worked out, but here, we look at four former Raiders who are unsurprisingly still looking for work.
We are inching ever so close to the start of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the NFL, and now that June 1 is here, the roster could start looking a lot different. The Raiders are still in need of help at numerous positions, and with players on the roster they could release or trade, do not be surprise if the moves come quickly early on in June.
Here, we look at four former Raiders who are still free agents to nobody's surprise.
No. 4 former Raiders player who remains unsigned: Kenyan Drake, RB
Kenyan Drake joined the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2021 NFL season, and his job was to come in and spell starter Josh Jacobs. Unfortunately for the Raiders and Drake, a broken ankle ended his season early, and he was released by the team before the 2022 season.
Last season, Drake appeared in 11 games for the Baltimore Ravens, and was productive, but was not brought back by the team this offseason. He has been rumored to be in the mix for a few NFL teams as we inch closer to training camp, but he remains unsigned, and at 29-years old, need someone to take a shot at reviving his career.