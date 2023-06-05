4 former Las Vegas Raiders who are still unsurprisingly free agents
By Brad Weiss
No. 3 former Raiders player who remains unsigned: Karl Joseph, S
The Raiders franchise selected safety Karl Joseph from West Virginia in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Expected to come in and be a mainstay in the Raiders secondary for years to come, KuJo had a few solid seasons in the Silver and Black, but never became the kind of impact player the franchise was expecting him to taking him on Day 1.
Joseph spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, and was a PFWA All-Rookie team selection in 2016, where he helped the Raiders make it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. However, when it came time to pick up his fifth-year option in 2019, the Raiders declined, and he saw his final season with the team end with him being placed on the injured list.
In 2020, Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, and after one season, he returned to Las Vegas, only to be cut during training camp. He played two games with Pittsburgh in 2021, and missed the whole 2022 campaign due to an injury, so despite being only 29-years old, Joseph could have played his last game in the NFL.