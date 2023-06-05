4 former Las Vegas Raiders who are still unsurprisingly free agents
By Brad Weiss
No. 2 former Raiders player who remains unsigned: Casey Hayward, CB
After starting his career in Green Bay, and then spending five seasons in the AFC West with the Chargers franchise, Casey Hayward landed with the Raiders ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Hayward was another veteran brought in help build up the Raiders secondary, a secondary led by Gus Bradley, who coached Hayward with the Chargers.
In his only season with the Raiders, Hayward was arguably the best cornerback on the team, and appeared in all 17 games. However, with a new defensive coordinator hired prior to the 2022 season, the Raiders decided to let Hayward walk, and he signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Hayward would last only one season in Atlanta, as he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6, and was not able to pass a physical to get back on the field. That led to the Falcons releasing him after only six games with the franchise, and coming off an injury, teams seem to be shying away from bringing in a player who will turn 34 next season to their secondary.