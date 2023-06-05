4 former Las Vegas Raiders who are still unsurprisingly free agents
By Brad Weiss
No. 1 former Raiders player who remains unsigned: Lamarcus Joyner, DB
We finish with one of the worst free agents signings the Raiders have had in recent memory, and that is former safety, Lamarcus Joyner. After starring for the Los Angeles Rams, Joyner came to the Raiders franchise in 2019, and was one of a group of bad signings by former general manager, Mike Mayock.
What ensued was a Raiders tenure that saw Joyner look nothing like the player he was in Los Angeles, where he was a playmaking ballhawk in their defensive backfield. Instead, Joyner was a defensive liability, and after finding nowhere to play him after trying him out at safety and cornerback, the Raiders decided to part ways after only two seasons and 16 starts.
Joyner landed with the New York Jets after his release from the Raiders, and after missing most of 2021 due to injury, he was a mainstay on their defense last season. However, with so much talented youth in their defensive backfield, the Jets moved on from Joyner, and he is still looking for work as we get towards the middle of June.